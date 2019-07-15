Richard W. Caldwell

Richard W. Caldwell, 79, of Van Wert passed away at 11:41 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Van Wert Health Emergency Room.

He was born August 14, 1939, in Oak Hill, the son of Ervin and Beatrice (Carter) Dunn, who both preceded him in death. On October 17, 1958, he married the love of his life, the former Sandra K. Michael.

Richard served in the United States Navy and worked as a press and printer technician.

In his younger days, Richard enjoyed camping and hunting. He was an avid fisherman and recently took up bird-watching. Richard was a devoted grandfather and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Caldwell of Van Wert; two sons, Kevin (Beverly) Caldwell of Van Wert and Jeremy (Jennifer) Caldwell of Dayton; three sisters, Terry and Cathy Dunn of Van Wert and Peggy Caldwell of Oak Hill; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A son, Gregory Caldwell; and three brothers, Robert, Larry, and Carl Dunn; and a sister, Bonnie Gillespie, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, July 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Jim Burns officiating.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard`s memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.