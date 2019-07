Paulding church to have ice cream social

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual ice cream social on Wednesday, July 24, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The menu will include shredded chicken, hot dogs, sloppy joes, salads, baked beans, Jell-O, Texas sheet cake, apple dumplings, homemade ice cream, punch, water, and coffee.

Cost is a free-will donation and carryout will be available.