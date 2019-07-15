ODOT lists VW County highway projects
VW independent/submitted information
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has listed information on highway projects this week in Van Wert County.
Projects include the following:
- U.S. 30, near U.S. 224, just west of the city of Van Wert, will be restricted to one lane in each direction through the work zone for soil boring operations early in the week of July 15. Work is being performed by ODOT Central Office.
- Ohio 116, between the Auglaize County line and Middle Point Road, excluding its overlap with Ohio 117, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement resurfacing. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay.
- Jefferson Street over Town Creek, between Main Street and Crawford Street within the city of Van Wert, will now remain open throughout this year. The bridge replacement in the area has been delayed until May 2020. The project will be administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation on behalf of the city of Van Wert. Work will be performed by Eagle Bridge Company of Sidney.
