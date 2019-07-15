Judith Helen Reiser

Judith Helen Reiser, 70, of Van Wert, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at her residence.

She was born July 1, 1949, in Napoleon, the daughter of Robert Russell and Martha Elizabeth (Nelson) Reiser, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include several nephews and a sister-in-law, Karen Reiser.

A brother, Douglas Reiser, also preceded her in death.

She will be interred privately in Archbold Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: A charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearahrt.com.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory of Van Wert.