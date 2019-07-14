Orley DeWayne O’Daffer

Orley DeWayne O’Daffer, 72, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born February 4, 1947 in Rockford, the son of Carl and Dorothy (Hoverman) O’Daffer, who both preceded him in death. On July 9, 1968, he married the love of his life, Mary E. Hurley, and they recently celebrated 51 years of marriage and shared years of memories.

Orley retired from Federal-Mogul Corporation in Van Wert after 40 years. He was a member of Church on the Horizon, where he proudly served as custodian.

When his children were younger, Orley was a Van Wert High School band parent and also helped with scouting. He was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan and faithfully donated over 20 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross. He was an avid gardener and his family was the most important thing to him.

Surviving are his wife, Mary O’Daffer of Van Wert; three children, Nancy L. (Michael) Adcock of Fisher, Indiana; J. Elizabeth Mora of Canon; and Robbert P.D. (Ariane) O’Daffer of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; a brother, Rick (Doreen) O’Daffer of Columbus; one sister, Jean O’Daffer and her special friend, Tammy Barr of Middle Point; a sister-in-law, Trudy O’Daffer of Middle Point; five grandchildren, Brenton Adcock, Trevor Adcock, Madison Reidl, Breanna Reidl, and Orley R.D. O’Daffer II; and a great-granddaughter, Juliet Adcock.

Two brothers, Robert and Albert O’Daffer; and a sister, Carolyn Hamm, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert with Pastor Dan Custis officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Red Cross or American Heart Association.

