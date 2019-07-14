Melvin R. Mosier

Melvin R. “Mel” Mosier of Rockford, Illinois, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his residence.

He was born August 9, 1947, in Paulding, the son of N. Eileen (Whitaker) and Merlin Mosier, who both preceded him in death.

Mel grew up on a farm outside of Middle Point. He learned to drive a tractor at an early age and helped his dad farm. He also helped other farmers in the area when they needed extra help.

While living in Van Wert, Mel worked for National Seal and Spoor & McDowell before making the move to Chrysler Amplex in Van Wert. In 1989, he moved to Rockford, Illinois, for his job with Chrysler and retired from that company after 42 years.

Mel was an avid golfer and after his retirement could be found on a golf course most days.

He is survived by two sons, Rodney R. (Nicole Hinkson) Mosier of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Brett Mosier of Delphos; a daughter, Dawn (Craig) Brown of Willshire; two sisters, Lu Hittle of Middle Point and Sally (Dave Wilgus) Bowen of Van Wert; one maternal aunt, Mary (Howard) McDonald of Van Wert; nine grandchildren; two great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter due in August; and a great-grandson due in December; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A brother, Rex Mosier; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Harold “Butch” Thompson; a brother-in-law, Lewie Bowen; and a nephew, Rickie Thompson, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, or the American Heart Association.

