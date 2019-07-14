LeRoy E. Ernie

LeRoy E. Ernie, 78, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his residence in Ohio City.

He was born October 30, 1940, in Willshire, the son of Roy Alton and Marjorie Christine (Harmon) Ernie, who both preceded him in death. On April 17, 1964, he married the former Sue Ainsworth, who survives.

Other survivors include his three daughters, Kimmy Ehrsam of Ohio City, Lana Ernie (Richard Kadel) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Shawn (Mike) Jones of Ohio City; four grandchildren, Lance Ehrsam of Van Wert, Haley Ehrsam of Van Wert, and Coby and Colson Jones of Ohio City; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Laelynn; and a sister, Marjiann C. (Duane) Noll of Ohio City.

LeRoy attended Ohio City-Liberty School and Ohio City Community Church. He had worked at Dibert & Son Implements in Ohio City and retired from Mercer Landmark. He had been a member of the Ohio City Fire and EMS Department and Ohio City Lions Club. He collected railroad memorabilia and kept his antique Minneapolis Moline tractor and 1929 Model A, which he drove in the Lambert Days Parade and other area parades.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Fire and EMS Department.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.