VWHS students earn gold in FCCLA event

VW independent/submitted information

ANAHEIM, California — Two Van Wert High School students earned gold medals at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA)’s National Leadership Conference June 30-July 4 in Anaheim, California.

More than 8,700 participants from across the country gathered together to attend leadership and program trainings, hear national speakers, meet youth leaders from across the nation, participate in competitive events, and explore colleges and careers.

Lyrissa Hammons and Allie Etter with their FCCLA project at the national convention. photo provided

Over 4,700 FCCLA members competed in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events at the conference. STAR events are competitive events in which members are recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation.

Both youths and adults work together in managing the events and serving as evaluators of the participants. Students develop real world skills participating in STAR Events addressing issues of teen violence prevention, traffic safety, family issues, career exploration, and so much more.

STAR events aim to support student development of knowledge and skills by enhancing the classroom experience and career pathway initiatives by equipping students with employable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century. FCCLA members choose what STAR event they would like to compete in, events vary from early childhood education, entrepreneurship, and sports nutrition to fashion design, job interview, and culinary arts.

In order to advance to the national level in a STAR event, members first compete at the district and state level. VWHS students Lyrissa Hammons and Allie Etter competed in Interior Design at FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, and received a goldmedal in the event.

About FCCLA

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has over 175,000 members and more than 5,300 chapters from 50 state associations, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.