VWCT Youth Theatre play dates scheduled

VW independent/submitted information

Each summer, Van Wert Civic Theatre provides performing opportunities for youngsters, as well as theatre experiences for everyone in the family. Next week, Little Red: Life in the Hood will open for a three-performance run. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21. All tickets are $10.

Director Monica Campbell has assembled a cast to bring to life this quirky retelling of the well-known story of Little Red, her grandma, and the wolf. Little Red appears on a talk show to tell all to talk show host Telly Tellus, but is rudely interrupted by Grandmother and the Wolf. It seems Red Riding Hood’s version is nothing but a fairy tale! The Grandmother and the Wolf insist on equal airtime. Other fairy tale characters pop in to add to the excitement as the plot twists and turns through several different versions of the story.

Little Red: Life in the Hood cast members Abbie Mengerink and Connor Johnson (and Gracie Morgan and Danni Piske under the blanket) rehearse at Van Wert Civic Theatre. The play will run Friday through Sunday, July 19-21.

VWCT photo

Hannah Bouillon and Hatti Bouillon serve as assistant directors for Little Red: Life in the Hood while also appearing onstage. Members of the cast include the following: Olivia Anthony, Lauren Black, Jennifer Benson, Hatti Bouillon, Olivia Bloom, Bryanna Cole, Harmony Dillon, Kortnie Galloway, Beth Garrett, Addie Guyton, Kody Hamilton, Connor Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson, Sydney King, Landen Kramer, Ella Lamb, Evvy Lamb, Dante Lippi, Ivy Lippi, Hannah McKenzie, Abbie Mengerink, Gracie Morgan, Danni Piske, Lizzie Spath, Gabby Thomas, Kordane Thomas, Brooke Tigner, and Kennadie Vizuete.

The final youth show of VWCT’s summer season, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, opens August 2. Tickets go on sale July 29. This full-scale musical production features high school and college age youths. More information about this cast will be released soon.

Little Red, Life in the Hood is suitable for all ages and runs about an hour. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 15. Call the box office at 419.238.9689 from 2-6 p.m. or go online to www.vwct.org to reserve tickets. All tickets must be paid for at the time of reservation.