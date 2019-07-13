Van Wert Elks donate to Convoy Fire Dept.

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated a Fire Hose Inflation System to the Convoy Fire and EMS. The system is used to inflate a section of fire hose so it can be pulled across a stream or pond to assist in the rescue of someone in the water.

Shown are Convoy Fire Chief Gary Kreischer (left) and Michael C. Stanley, lodge Elks National Foundation chairman. Elks photo

The monies were received by the lodge from the Elks National Foundation in the form of a Gratitude Grant. Gratitude Grants are available each year to all lodges that meet the per-capita goal of $4.75 per member or more in donations to the foundation.

Van Wert Elks Lodge is proud to be able to assist the Convoy Fire Department as they provide protection to the residents of Convoy and the surrounding area.