Treece leads VW to ACME district win

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Owen Treece was the hero for Van Wert on Friday.

Treece delivered a walk off RBI double in the seventh to give the No. 1 seed Cougars a 2-1 ACME district win over St. Marys Memorial at Shawnee High School. The Van Wert High School junior also pitched a complete game and held the Roughriders to just three hits while striking out five.

St. Marys scored on a fielder’s choice in the top of the second inning and the score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth. After tripling to right field, Keaton Brown scored on an error to tie the game 1-1.

The Roughriders opened the seventh with a pair of singles and a fielder’s choice put runners at second and third with one out. However, Treece was able to work out of the inning.

The Cougars wasted no time completing the rally in the bottom of the seventh, as the first batter, Turner Witten, doubled to center field, then was lifted for pinch runner Hunter Bolenbaugh, who scored on Treece’s double that hit the left field fence.

Van Wert (10-2-3) will play Elida, a 7-2 winner over Delphos St. John’s, at 1:15 this afternoon.