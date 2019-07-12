Law Enforcement 7/12/19
Delphos Police
July 10, no time listed — Izyk Redding, 19, of Middle Point was cited for driving a vehicle while on a license forfeiture suspension following a traffic stop.
July 6, no time listed — Christon Lindeman, 40, of Delphos, was cited for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop.
July 5, no time listed — Anthony Huffman, 24, no address listed, was arrested on a charge of aggravated menacing after officers responded to a report of fighting in the 1100 block of North Main Street.
July 3, no time listed — Anthony Jones Jr., no age or address listed, was issued a citation for driving on a 12-point license suspension following a traffic stop.
