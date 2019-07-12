CHP-Hospice sets volunteer info meeting

VW independent/submitted information

Community Health Professionals-Hospice is offering a one-hour informational meeting about volunteer opportunities at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at its offices at 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

This informational meeting provides the chance to learn more about all available volunteer opportunities and help match them with volunteers’ skills and interests.

“When you donate your time, skills and energy to CHP Hospice, you’re making a huge impact,” said Kim Mason, volunteer coordinator. “It’s a rewarding experience that gives you a unique opportunity to positively affect the lives of patients and their families when they are truly in need.”

Even the simplest of gestures — reading to or talking with someone — has a meaningful impact, Mason said. CHP volunteers provide immeasurable support to patients, and their family members, by visiting with patients, giving family caregivers much-needed relief, helping in the office and with events, providing grief support to those who have lost a loved one and more.

Mason says the general requirements for hospice volunteers include: being sensitive to the needs of others, having an open and compassionate heart, being an excellent listener, never judging the beliefs and lifestyles of others, and having sufficient resolution of long-term or recent losses.

The main requirement however, is compassion and a desire to serve, she said. Those interested in volunteering for CHP Hospice may call 419.238.9223, extension 1117, for more information.