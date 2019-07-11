Time running out for duck adoptions

Adopt, adopt, adopt for a chance to win $1,500, $400, or $100 in the fifth annual Duck Derpy! The adoption window ends soon! Town Creek Live is a fundraiser for both Historic Main Street Van Wert and Wassenberg Art Center. These two not-for-profit entities strive to make our community more vibrant.

We offer this free entry festival so everyone can enjoy the cool things Van Wert has to offer. By purchasing ducks you support your home, culture and identity. By attending this free event, you support your home, culture and identity. The sooner you purchase, the better (we have to log all that data). You may adopt ducks at Collins Fine Foods, Main Street Van Wert, Wassenberg Art Center, or online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org. We hope to see all your shining faces at the goings-on listed below.

One of Van Wert’s upcoming free festivals, Town Creek Live, takes place this Saturday, July 13.

This year’s Town Creek Live will feature PuppetArt Theatre out of Detroit, which will be putting on one show and two make-and-take puppet workshops. We will feature folk singer Matthew Wheeler & Friends from 3 p.m., then host Cleveland’s Vanity Crash, followed by the Holbrook Brothers Band from Bryan. As always, gourmet food trucks, make your own puppet and other art activities, and an axe throwing contest (sponsored by Straley Realty). The United Way Cornhole Tournament begins at noon and the remaining festivities at 3 p.m. Town Creek Draw will open at 3 p.m. and we’re letting the community create on the walls and the floor! Draw pictures, write a poem. Can’t draw a straight line? Perfect! Bring your blankets to sit on our new Central Park to watch the music and goings on. Moeller Brew Barn will be bring their beer truck and three great brews, including Limited Edition “First on the Moon”. This Saturday, July 13!

Our next art exhibit art exhibit will feature the ceramic works of Steve Smith and paintings and prints of Doug Fiely. Both artists are former professors of art of Defiance College and often have created collaborative works. Stay tuned for details.

Who wants a lawn duck? Already have one? Time to display your duck loud and proud. It’s time to duck out Van Wert with wacky-decorated lawn ducks! Express yourself on your duck with your favorite team, food, pastime, etc. Lawn ducks can be picked up at the Wassenberg Art Center for a free-will donation. (We may even travel the town and pick out our favorite!)

Have you checked out our art classes? There is still time to sign up for our newest upcoming! Arm yourself with your paintbrush join in. We promise, our art classes are painless. Watercolor Class: ongoing. Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. Openings available. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. This Thursday we will feature ceramic textured plate projects taught by art instructor Emilie Fisher. Bring friends! This will be a two-week project and the second session will be Thursday, July 21. Do you play the piano, an instrument, participate in a drum circle? Let us know, our stage (and bar) are open!

Our next Pint Night will be July 25, stay tuned for the details!

Sign-ups are being taken for our glassblowing workshop with Firenation Glass and their mobile hot shop! They will be demonstrating the art of blowing glass and the opportunity to create your own glass item will be available.

Our gift shop is open year-round. We get new items all the time. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.