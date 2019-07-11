Storm does damage in Monticello area

VW independent/submitted information

According to Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy, a thunderstorm microburst was responsible for storm damage in the southeastern portion of the county Wednesday evening.

Rick McCoy

The town of Monticello took the brunt of the strong winds, McCoy said, with winds estimated at 60-70 mph. The winds snapped off trees, as well as downed tree limbs and power lines in the town. Yard furniture was also tossed into the street and across neighbors’ properties.

In addition, Ohio 117 had to be closed by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and Spencerville Fire Department due to trees blocking the road on both the north and south sides of Monticello, while AEP worked through the night to restore power to area residents.

The sheriff’s office began receiving calls around 8:30 p.m. from village residents reporting damage. The storm, which originated near Decatur, Indiana, had moved north of Willshire and strengthened near Ohio City, McCoy said. By the time it reached Monticello, it had reached damage-causing strength.

The storm then continued into Allen County and damage was also reported in Lima. On a positive note, the storm did bring some needed rain to the southern portion of the county.

McCoy reported rain ranging from a half-inch to 1 inch in the area, while light rain fell in Van Wert and none fell in the northern portion of the county.

Other areas did receive substantial rain on Wednesday, McCoy noted. Kalida in Putnam County received 3½ inches, while 5-6 inches of rain was reported in the Muncie, Indiana, area.