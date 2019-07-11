John Junior King

John Junior King, 86, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in St. Marys township, Decatur, Indiana, on May 21, 1933, the son of John L. and Glennis B. (Roop) King, who both preceded him in death. On December 30, 1960, he married the former Joan Barker, who survives at their home in Rockford.

Other survivors include three sons, Neil (Tami Dutcher) King, Michael (Ann) King, and Scott King; three daughters, Diann (Eric Sanders) Searight, Faye (Rod) Cheek, and Mary (Kenny) Stocklin; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Terry King, and Dean (Kathleen) King; three sisters, Carolyn Sue Braun, Linda (Robert) Railey, and Rita (Ken) Johnson; one brother-in-law, Wilferd Davis; and two sisters-in-law, Kaki Barker and Marcile King.

A brother Leonard King, one sister, Berneice Davis; two brothers-in-law, Floyd Braun and Steve Barker; and a sister-in-law, Shirley King, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Ernie Suman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, with graveside military honors rendered by members of the Rockford and Willshire American Legion posts.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Rockford Historical Society or Parkway FFA.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.