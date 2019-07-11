John ‘Jack’ Paullus

John “Jack” Paullus, 90, of Van Wert, died at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born March 29,1929, in Van Wert, the son of John and Ruth (Lloyd) Paullus, who both preceded him in death. On September 6, 1952, he married the former Jean Brickner, who died January 26, 2014.

He is survived by his children, Jeff (Trudy) Paullus of Gallatin, Tennessee, Joi (Paul) Mergy of Van Wert, and Joe (Jessica) Paullus of Noblesville, Indiana; three grandchildren, Alek (Mandy) Mergy, Kathryn Wilson, Jason Paullus, and Anthony Gober; and three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Aust, Maddison Mergy, and Greyson Mergy.

A brother, Ted Paullus, and one sister, Hannah Good, also preceded him in death.

Jack was the purchasing manager for the former Borden’s Cheese Plant in Van Wert and then was employed by the former People’s Bank & Trust.

He was widely known throughout Ohio and Indiana theatre community as an accomplished actor and director. He was a founding member of the Van Wert Civic Theatre and a past president of the Ohio Community Theatre Association. He founded Stagecoach Dinner Theatre and over his career acted in and directed over 150 theater productions.

Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, followed by interment in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Immediately following interment, there will be a Celebration of Life held for Jack at Elks Lodge 1197 off Van Wert-Decatur Road in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials would be to Van Wert Civic Theatre or the Van Wert County Humane Society.

