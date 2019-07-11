JFS announces shoe purchase program

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County residents who are at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and have a minor child in the household who will be attending school (grades preschool-12) might be able to receive assistance in purchasing shoes and socks for students from the County Department of Job and Family Services.

Those applying must meet all Prevention, Retention, and Contingency Program eligibility rules and must provide the following:

Identification of the child’s parent or guardian

Social security cards for all household members

Income verification for all family members for the past 30 days (paystubs, SSI award letter, child support, etc.)

Applications that include a list of required documents can be picked up at the OhioMeansJobs Van Wert County office from July 29 through August 9. Completed applications with all required documents must be turned in by 4:30 p.m. Friday, August 9.