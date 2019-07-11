Janis Joplin: First-ever ‘rock mama’

King Solomon in all of his splendor and wisdom shared the pearl ofwisdom, “There is nothing new under the sun.”

Although I undoubtedly agree, an original like Janis Joplin certainly challenges the proclamation. Her voice — high, husky, earthy, explosive — remains among the most distinctive and galvanizing in pop history. But Janis Joplin didn’t merely possess a great instrument; she threw herself into every syllable, singing from the very core of her being.



By Tafi Stober

She claimed the blues, soul, gospel, country, and rock with unquestionable authority and verve, fearlessly inhabiting psychedelic guitar jams, back-porch roots and everything in between. Her volcanic performances left audiences stunned and speechless, while her sexual magnetism, world-wise demeanor and flamboyant style shattered every stereotype about female artists — and essentially invented the “rock mama” paradigm.



Born in Port Arthur, Texas, in 1943, she spent her formative years looking at the world from the outside in as a self-proclaimed”misfit.” In 1963, she headed for San Francisco and adopted a sex, drugs, and rock-n-roll lifestyle, of which she became a poster child.



Janis adopted a wild sartorial appearance – with granny glasses, frizzed-out hair, and extravagant hippie-style attire that was strongly influenced by the burlesque era. Eclectic and absolutely original, Janis Joplin certainly looked like something new under the sun. And the world loved her sound, which was just as soulful as her appearance.



Janis Joplin broke barriers in music and began a revolution. Her seismic presence caused a wildfire and escalated with her “Piece Of My Heart” performance at the Woodstock festival. Her musical evolution followed the earthy direction of the new decade, as reflected in her final studio album, the landmark Pearl.

Embracing material such as Kris Kristofferson’s gorgeous country ballad “Me and Bobby McGee” and her own a cappella plaint, “Mercedes Benz,” the disc showcased Joplin’s mastery of virtually all pop genres. The latter song was, along with a phone-message birthday greeting for John Lennon, the last thing she recorded; she died in October of 1970, and Pearl was released posthumously the following year. The quadruple-platinum set became the top-selling release of Joplin’s career and, in 2003, was ranked No. 122 on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”



In the years since, Janis Joplin’s recordings and filmed performances have cemented her status as an icon, inspiring countless imitators and musical devotees. Joplin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and posthumously given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.

Janis Joplin is among the greatest, most powerful singers of our modern day — opening the door for countless artists across the musical spectrum.



Janis Joplin was something new under the sun. We pay tribute to her unique influence on the music industry from the Niswonger Performing Art Center stage on September 28 with “A Night With Janis Joplin.” This Broadway style tribute will be quite like meeting the first rock mama right here in Van Wert.