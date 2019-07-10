Town Creek Live! street closings listed
VW independent/submitted information
Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming has announced street closings for the fourth annual Town Creek Live! celebration this Saturday.
The following streets will be closed from noon-midnight Saturday for the annual festival:
- Central Avenue, from Washington to Market street
- Market Street, from Central to Crawford
- Bagley Alley, from Central to Main
In addition, the following street closures will run from 7:30-9 p.m. for the Town Creek Live 5K Race:
- 100 block of Jefferson Street
- 100 block of West Central Avenue
- 100-200 block of East Central Avenue
- South Walnut, from Central to Hospital Drive
- Greenwald-Harrison-Frothingham in the area of Franklin Park
