Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019

Town Creek Live! street closings listed

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming has announced street closings for the fourth annual Town Creek Live! celebration this Saturday.

The following streets will be closed from noon-midnight Saturday for the annual festival:

  • Central Avenue, from Washington to Market street
  • Market Street, from Central to Crawford
  • Bagley Alley, from Central to Main

In addition, the following street closures will run from 7:30-9 p.m. for the Town Creek Live 5K Race:

  • 100 block of Jefferson Street
  • 100 block of West Central Avenue
  • 100-200 block of East Central Avenue
  • South Walnut, from Central to Hospital Drive
  • Greenwald-Harrison-Frothingham in the area of Franklin Park

