Town Creek Live! street closings listed

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming has announced street closings for the fourth annual Town Creek Live! celebration this Saturday.

The following streets will be closed from noon-midnight Saturday for the annual festival:

Central Avenue, from Washington to Market street

Market Street, from Central to Crawford

Bagley Alley, from Central to Main

In addition, the following street closures will run from 7:30-9 p.m. for the Town Creek Live 5K Race: