Salvation Army planning dinner fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

The Salvation Army will be having its first annual Spaghetti Dinner on Thursday, August 8, at its facility on North Cherry Street. The dinner, which is both dine in and carry out, will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Meal cost is $8 for adults and $6 for kids under 10. All proceeds benefit The Salvation Army’s social service programs.

For more information, call 419.910.9332.