Local Operation Back to School date set

VW independent/submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, in partnership with many Van Wert businesses and churches, will be holding its fourth annual Operation Back to School event on Sunday, July 28, in downtown Fountain Park.

The event is free and provides backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene items to Van Wert County families in need.

Students in pre-school through eighth grade may pre-register online at www.vanwertfirst.net by following the “Operation Back to School” student registration link or stop by the church office to fill out a registration form. Pre-registration is highly encouraged and will close Saturday, July 20. For children who are not pre-registered, onsite registration will begin at 3:30 p.m. July 28 inside the church’s Central Avenue doors.

Operation Backpack will begin at 3 that afternoon and end at 5 p.m., with games and food for the entire family. Church officials ask that families do not arrive on site prior to 2:45, as event organizers will be working in the park and areas surrounding the park to prepare for the event.

The distribution for high school items will be Wednesday, August 21, and more details will be available at a later date.

Anyone wanting more information, to volunteer at the event, or to donate to help the project can call the church office at 419.238.0631 or access the church website above and look through the “Operation Back to School” and “eGiving” links.