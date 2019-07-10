Legion Post 178 rallies for wild win

Van Wert independent sports

Post 178 turned an 8-2 deficit against Ottawa Fighting 63rd into a 9-8 win on Tuesday.

It was the fifth win in six games as the team improved to 9-11 on the season.

Trailing by six runs entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Post 178 scored seven runs. Parker Conrad started the improbable rally by scoring on a grounder by Owen Treece, then Jon Lee crossed home plate on an error, making it an 8-4 game. Jaxson Amweg scored on a wild pitch then two batters later, Hayden Maples hit a two out single that drove in Keaton Brown. Conrad followed up by delivering what turned out to be a game winning two-RBI that scored Ethan Kemler and Maples.

Post 178’s other two runs came in the fifth, when Brown and TJ Reynolds scored on a grounder by Maples, who finished with two hits and a team high three RBIs.

Conrad also had a pair of hits and drove in two runs and Brown scored two runs.

Post 178 used four pitchers in the game. Brant Richardson went the first three innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits while striking out three and walking three. TJ Reynolds came on in the fourth and allowed two runs on one hit while striking out one and walking five in two innings of work. Ethan Kemler worked the sixth inning and allowed a pair of runs on three hits, then Braden Zuber pitched the seventh inning and struck out two.

The season continues tonight with a 7 p.m. game at Sidney American Legion Post 217.