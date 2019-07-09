Trail bench project

Approximately two years ago, the Ohio City Warrior Trail Committee started a project that would provide the trail with benches paid for by collecting bottle caps. Since this was a youth program, the committee contacted Ben Reigle and the Cub Scouts of Rockford Pack 98 to assist. The Cub Scouts collected enough caps for five benches (each bench took 1,250 caps and entailed some related expenses). Ohio City American Legion Post 346 covered the other expenses, while the Ohio City Warrior Trail Committee paid for the labor, transportation, placement, and donor plates. Shown are (front row, from the left) Harvey McMillen, Levon Fox, Wyatt Pancake, Peyton Muhlenkamp; (middle row) Jaime Delgado, Gary Profit, Brenda Weaver, Ben Reigle, Frank Krugh; (back row) Steve Anderson, Greg Bruns, Don Walker, and Dan Amweg. photo provided