Random Thoughts: baseball, NBA & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around OHSAA Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass and his family, Major League Baseball, ACME baseball, the NBA and a non sports question.

Jerry Snodgrass

Deepest condolences to Ohio High School Athletic Association Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass and his wife Barbara on the loss of their son.

Mark Snodgrass, 32, passed away suddenly last Wednesday in Columbus.

Services will be held tomorrow in Carey.

MLB All-Star Game

Cleveland is ramped up for tonight’s Major League Baseball All Star Game. Admittedly, I’m not a huge fan of all star games but because this one’s in Cleveland, I may actually watch it from start to finish.

Halfway point of the MLB season

The MLB All Star Game marks the unofficial halfway point of the season and there aren’t too many surprises.

If there was a big surprise, I’d have to say it would be the Minnesota Twins leading the American League Central Division with a record of 56-33 and a 5.5 game lead over the Indians.

While I didn’t expect them to win a division title, I thought the Tigers might fare a bit better. I saw a stat on Sunday that said the team is 3-24 over the last 27 games. Yikes.

ACME baseball

Congratulations to the Van Wert Cougars for winning Sunday’s ACME sectional championship. The Cougars will play again later this week against a team to be determined.

Griffen Waltmire

Local resident Griffen Waltmire will showcase his talents before Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway.

Check Wednesday’s News page for more details.

NBA parity

For the first time in several seasons, more than two or three teams have a shot to win the NBA championship.

You can thank free agency for that, and I mean that in a good way. Some people think the Lakers are true contenders, other people think it’s the Clippers and there are a handful of other teams that at least stand a chance now.

For once, there doesn’t appear to be a super team and in my opinion, that’s good for the game, at least right now.

A non sports question

I almost always stick to sports here, but can anyone tell me how a double lane drive-thru at certain fast food restaurants is a benefit to anyone? It’s become one of life’s great mysteries, at least to me.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.