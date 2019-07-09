NPAC Bundle & Save event beginning soon

VW independent/submitted information

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio has released a season that allows patrons to “Break Loose” from everyday life.

The NPAC’s “Bundle & Save” program begins at noon Tuesday, July 16, providing patrons the chance to save big. Patrons who buy tickets for three or more events get 15 percent off and receive tickets in advance.

Those who want to take advantage of the program can order online and use the code: BUNDLE15 or call the box office. Also, patrons should mark their calendars for August 1, when single event sales will open. Advanced purchasing keeps patrons from being sold out from a desired show.

For more information, call the box office at 419.238.6722 or go online at NPACVW.ORG.