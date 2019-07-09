Conrad leads Post 178 past Post 184

Van Wert independent sports

Parker Conrad finished with three hits and five RBIs and American Legion Post 178 broke a 3-3 tie with five runs in the fifth inning, then added three more in the sixth for an 11-4 win over Piqua Legion Post 184 at Smiley Park on Monday.

Jon Lee singled and Brant Richardson doubled to begin the bottom of the fifth, then both scored on Conrad’s two-RBI single to left field, giving Van Wert a 5-3 lead. Three batters later, Jalen McCracken doubled and drove in Conrad and Alex Schneider. McCracken later scored on a grounder by Jaden Youtsey.

Post 184 scored on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning, but Parker Conrad singled in Lee in the bottom portion of the inning, then Jaxson Amweg’s double to left field allowed Conrad and Schneider to cross home plate.

Post 178’s first run came in the bottom of the first when TJ Reynolds scored on a grounder by Hayden Maples, but Post 178 responded with a pair of runs in the top of the second. However, Conrad delivered another single that plated Maples and Lee.

Owen Treece pitched the first six innings and struck out eight, then Youtsey came on in the seventh and fanned two.

Post 178 (8-11) will travel to Putnam County to play the Ottawa Fighting 63rd at 7 p.m. tonight.