Barbara Brown

Barbara Brown, 86, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Westside Garden Plaza in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She was born January 19, 1933, in Van Wert, the daughter of Karl and Dollie (Lee) Baxter, who both preceded her in death. On March 18, 2052, she married Edsel W. Brown, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sons, David and Gregory Brown.

Barbara will be interred privately in Woodland Cemetery next to her husband.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice .

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.