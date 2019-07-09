Alice Rose Gasiday

Alice Rose Gasiday, 97, of Van Wert, passed away under hospice care at 2:02 a.m. July 9, 2019, at Van Wert Manor after a brief illness.

She was born August 20, 1921, in Chattanooga, the daughter of Elmer and Catherine (Berron) Hisey, who both preceded her in death.

A 1939 graduate of Van Wert High School, Alice went on to earn her nursing degree from St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1945. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Van Wert County Hospital until her retirement in 1983.

Alice married James M. Hall in 1945, and he preceded her in death in 1950. She then married George E. Gasiday in 1953. Upon her retirement, Alice and George moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, until his death in 1999, at which time Alice returned to Van Wert.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane E. Waldron of Bowling Green; one son, Bradley W. Hall of Largo, Florida; daughters Mary Ann Barnes and Christine L. Smith, both of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Mark Waldron, Kim Rose, Ryan Smith, Jonathan Smith, Tammy Hall, Jeff Finkhousen, and Tom Finkhousen; and 14 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Conner, Lily, Fletcher, James, Micah, Landen, Hudson, Cody, Spencer, Jake, Lucas, Brody, and Annabel.

Five sisters and a brother also preceded her in death.

A private burial service will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alice`s memory may be sent to Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

To share in Alice’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.