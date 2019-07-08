VWHS Class of 1963 gathers at Wild Hare

VW independent/submitted information

Twenty-nine members and guests of Van Wert High School Class of 1963 met Tuesday, June 25, at Wild Hare on the Green.

Members attending were: Nancy Schirm, Karen Gilliland, Vicky and Larry Royer, Cheryl Bidlack, Dave and Angie Watkins, Tim and Trish Rolsten, Denny Wilhelm, Carol and Gary Mohr, Mike Long, Donna Fulcomer, John and Pat Harvey, Sherrill Emerick, Karen Madison, Lois Harrow, Joyce Harrow, Barb and Dick Stevens, Jim Brickner, Charles Brickner, Judy Kyle, Donna Keller, John Osting, and Beverlee and Gary Profit.

The next get-together will be held Tuesday, July 23, at Mi Ranchito, starting at 4:45 p.m. Class members are to contact Bev Profit by July 21 if they plan to attend.