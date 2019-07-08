Virginia Ruth Placke

Virginia Ruth Placke, 85, of rural Grover Hill, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, surrounded by her family.

She was born August 25, 1933, in Van Wert, the daughter of Marion and Ruby (Baer) Geething, who both preceded her in death. On November 5, 1953, she married Arnold Harold Placke, who died December 9, 1984.

She is survived by her children, Shirley (George) Webb of Grover Hill, Timothy (Rita) Placke of Middle Point, and Carol (Brent Calvert) Placke of Convoy; six grandchildren, Jenniffer (Mark) Price, Christopher Webb, Erik Placke, Zachary Stutz, Robert (Sarah) Placke, and Calvin (Anna) Placke; two stepgrandchildren, Jason (Mandy) Couts and Josh Couts; six great-grandchildren, Brittany Jenkins, Mox Price, Race Price, Ryker Lee Webb, Blaise Placke, and Maddox Placke; three stepgreat-grandchildren Ashlynn (Daron) Couts, Chamberlynn Couts, and Braxtyn Couts; and a great-great-granddaughter, Myla Showalter.

Her brothers, William, Doyle, Robert, Ray, and James Geething; and a sister, Elsie (Geething) Placke, also preceded her in death.

She was a member of Trinity Friends Church and worked at Collins Fine Foods from 1947 until 1993, when she retired to open her pride and joy, The Scott Variety Shop, which she owned until January 2018, when she decided to sell because of health reasons.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday July 10, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Jody Harr officiating. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Scott Fire and EMS Department.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.