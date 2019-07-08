Spencerville man dies in 2-vehicle crash

VW independent/submitted information

SPENCERVILLE — A Spencerville man was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday evening on Ohio 117, near the intersection of Sunderland Road in Allen County.

Rodney T. Hardeman, 53, was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima after the accident, where he later died of his injuries.

According to investigating troopers from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Hardeman was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 west on Ohio 117 a little after 6 p.m. Monday. Prior to the accident, Hardeman had reportedly driven his car off the right side of the road several times before it veered left of center and collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven east by Gregory V. Nix, 38, of Coldwater.

Both drivers were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by the Spencerville EMS. Nix, who was wearing a properly safety restraint system, sustained non-life threatening injuries, whereas Hardeman, who was not using a safety restraint system at the time, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Impairment from drug usage is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash. Nix was also transported to St. Rita’s by the Spencerville EMS for treatment of his injuries.

The Patrol was also assisted at the scene by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Spencerville Fire Department, Delpha Chevrolet, Able Towing, and Allen County Coroner’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation, and the Patrol reminds motorists to always wear a properly adjusted safety restraint and to never drive impaired.