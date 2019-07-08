Local gas prices all under state average

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert gasoline prices are all under the state and national averages, although the state gasoline tax increase that took effect last week has led to a significant increase at the pump locally. The state tax increase of 10.5 cents, coupled with moves by OPEC, have led to an increase of 17 cents over last week’s low of $2.47 a gallon.

The low price in Van Wert on Monday is $2.64 at Murphy USA in the Towne Center shopping center and at the Sunoco station in the 200 block of North Washington Street.

Casey’s General Store is selling gasoline on South Washington Street is selling gasoline at $2.66 a gallon, while the remaining Van Wert stations — the Shell station on South Washington, the Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on North Washington and South Shannon, the Sunoco station on East Main Street, the Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington, and the Brookside Marathon station on West Main — are all selling gasoline at $2.69 a gallon.

Ohio gas prices have risen 6.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations. Gas prices in Ohio are 13.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 5.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.31 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.19 per gallon, a difference of 88 cents per gallon.The cheapest price in the entire country Monday stands at $2.06 per gallon, while the most expensive is $5.09 per gallon, a difference of $3.03 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.75 per gallon Monday. The national average is down three-tenths of a gallon from a month ago, yet stands 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“For the second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has moved higher, following energy market moves from the last few weeks as Iran remains a concern pushing oil higher as well as OPEC extending producing cuts and recent drawdowns in U.S. oil inventories,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Nearly all motorists have seen the rise with an exception in some areas of the West Coast.

“Look for another week of gradual increases in gasoline prices, but without a another round of clearly defined upside in oil prices, we may see this current upward trend begin to slowly fade away in the next few weeks,” DeHaan added.