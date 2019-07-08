Best of the Monday Mailbag: July 8, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

On the heels of a long July 4 holiday weekend, here are some of the top questions submitted to the Monday Mailbag in 2019. The Monday Mailbag will return to its regular format next week.

January 14, 2019

Q: How accurate is the high school basketball poll that came out last week? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s not gospel if that’s what you’re asking, but I do think the poll usually lists some of the top teams in each division. Whether the teams are in the right spots is up for discussion and debate, but that’s part of the fun.

I think a lot of the poll is formed via word of mouth, name recognition or perhaps some behind the scenes campaigning, simply because it’s made up of slightly more than two dozen sportswriters and broadcasters around the state who can’t possibly see every team.

I’ve had Associated Press voters contact me before to ask about a specific team or teams that I’ve seen and I’ll give them my thoughts. I’m sure a lot of that goes on, but there’s nothing wrong with it as long as the information being shared is accurate.

February 25, 2019

Q: Settle a bet for me. Who votes for all league or all conference teams? I say it’s the coaches, my friend says it’s the media. Who’s right? Name withheld upon request

A: You are, so you win. Outside of reporting the results, the media has nothing to do with All-NWC, All-WBL, etc. teams. The coaches handle all of that, then the results are sent to various media outlets.

March 10, 2019

Q: After seeing scores of some of these tournament games, I’m more convinced than ever that a shot clock is needed as the high school level. What do you think? Name withheld upon request

A: Personally, I disagree, simply because I don’t understand the logic.

You want to watch a team that’s struggling to put the ball in the basket without a shot clock to have to shoot within 30 or 35 seconds? That doesn’t make sense to me.

Take Defiance for example. The Bulldogs shot 22 percent against Van Wert last Wednesday. How would a shot clock have helped them on the offensive end?

Again, this is my personal opinion. Until someone is able to convince me otherwise, I won’t buy into the argument that it would make the games better.

April 7, 2019

Q: What is the record for most runs scored in a high school baseball game in Ohio? Name withheld upon request

A: According to the OHSAA record book, it’s 65. Yes, 65. Licking Heights defeated Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 65-0 in April of 2013.

Harvest Prep also was on the short end of a 50-0 game to Lancaster Fisher Catholic in April of 2017. That’s No. 2 on the list.

No. 3 and No. 4 are Coldwater vs. Mendon (47-0, 1941) and Coldwater vs. New Bremen (46-0, 1986).

May 6, 2019

Q: What are the chances David Bell is gone before the All-Star Break? Name withheld upon request

A: At this point, slim to none.

Cincinnati Reds fans seemed excited when he was hired last fall and expectations seemed to be fairly high. At this time last year, the Reds were 8-26, and the team currently stands at 14-20.

Yes, it’s been a somewhat frustrating start, but I don’t see Bell getting the axe, given the fact he’s just started a three year contract.

June 10, 2019

Q: With the new football divisions out, which area teams do you think will make the playoffs this fall? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s all just a guess right now and it might be a little easier with the actual regional assignments. Those are expected to be released this week.

There are a number of question marks roughly 12 weeks before the season begins. Despite heavy graduation losses, I think Van Wert and Crestview can still be playoff contenders this fall.

A number of other area schools have holes to fill as well, but I have to believe the WBL usuals will contend – Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf and St. Marys, even though the Roughriders will be in Division III.

As far as the NWC, I’d be very surprised if Spencerville and Columbus Grove didn’t get in, and as mentioned before, I think Crestview will be a contender.

It should be a fun fall.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.