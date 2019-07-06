William J. Morehead

William J. Morehead, 91, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:42 a.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Van Wert Health while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 13, 1927, in Convoy, the son of William and Elsie (Speelman) Morehead, who both preceded him in death.

On August 23, 1947, he married the love of his life, the former Betty Jean Miller, who also preceded him in death.

He and his family resided in the Convoy area until moving to Van Wert during their later years. He attended school in Convoy and was awarded an honorary degree from Crestview High School.

William enlisted in the United States Navy at 17 and served on several aircraft carriers: the USS Barnes, Kasaan Bay, and Kadashan Bay. He was a petty officer 3C water tender and was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. After he was discharged, he served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for a total of 9½ years of military service. William was a member of the Kadashan Bay retirement group and enjoyed many reunions with his old military buddies.

He was a member of the American Legion and a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and the Escort Carrier Sailors & Airmen Association.

William was a commercial beekeeper for most of his life and was also an apiary inspector with the State of Ohio. He retired from Federal-Mogul Corporation after 23 years.

He was a wonderful gardener, loved fishing, and enjoyed his family.

He is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Ann (William) Wortman of Ohio City and Debra Kay (Jonathan) Warner of Elida; five grandchildren, Amanda Wortman, Megan Wortman, Sarah Friesner, Krissa (Shawn) Dorsten, and Erick Warner; three stepgrandchildren, Shawn Warner, Jason Warner, and Kayla (Matt) Nalley; 14 great-grandchildren, and two on the way; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A brother, Paul “Buckshot” Morehead; one sister, Lola Mae Holmes; and a grandson, Scott Wortman, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: VFW Post 5803.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.