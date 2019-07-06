VW church sets Neighborhood Bible Time

VW independent/submitted information

Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert, is hosting a weeklong nightly youth rally called Neighborhood Bible Time. This is a worldwide ministry with headquarters in Bristol, Illinois.

Neighborhood Bible Time will take place from Sunday night through Friday night, July 14-19, from 6-9 p.m. All events will be at Liberty Baptist Church.

Liberty Baptist Church will be holding a Neighborhood Bible Time event at the church in July. photo provided

Two youth evangelists from well-known Bible colleges will be working with the teens and younger kids nightly. Both youth evangelists have been properly trained at the NBT headquarters and dedicate themselves to work in churches across America for the entire summer.

All area children and teens are invited to come. Pre-registration is not necessary. The youths will enjoy games, contests, refreshments, and exciting Bible lessons nightly. The Kids’ Crusade is for kids in grades K-6, while the Teen Rally is for those in grades 7-12.

For more information, see the church’s Facebook page or call 419.238.2273. The Rev. Jim C. Burns is the church’s pastor.