United Way provides Day of Caring info

VW independent/submitted information

The 21st annual United Way Day of Caring has been set for Friday, September 27. This year’s event chair is Karen Lautzenheiser, who is the office manager for Van Wert Manor.

Lautzenheiser joined the United Way Board of Trustees five years ago and joined the Executive Board last year. The co-chair of the event this year is Maria Grothause, who works at the Van Wert Walmart. She joined the Board of Trustees three years ago and joined the Executive Board last year.

Day of Caring barrels will be placed in local businesses, schools, and industries for collections of non-perishable food. On September 27, the barrels are collected and taken to Vantage Career Center to be sorted. The goal for this year’s food drive is 45,000 items.

This year, a collaboration will take place, with food and items disbursed between The Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and Van Wert Cooperative Ministries food pantries. This will make the event even bigger and better knowing it is going to a total of three pantries and getting more items into more homes.

The top need this year are: Canned meats, peanut butter and cereals.

The American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Trinity Friends Church. Anyone 17 years of age who weighs at least 110 pounds and is in general good health is encouraged to donate. Anyone donating blood will receive a free t-shirt and be entered in a drawing to win a $25 gas card. The blood drive goal is 186 units of blood.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, call 800.RED.CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “vwdoc”.

The United Way of Van Wert County invites area residents to support their community by participating in the 21st annual United Way Day of Caring.