Trinity to sing at Huggy Bear Campground

VW independent/submitted information

Huggy Bear Campground, east of Van Wert, invites the community to its chapel services at 10 a.m. this Sunday, July 7, with special guest regional singing artists Trinity. The service will take place in the shelterhouse.

Trinity began its ministry over 35 years ago and the line-up of Gary Adams, Cheryl Burk, and Kim Mason has been carrying on the tradition as a trio for the last 22 years. Trinity records under the Willowood Label.

