Outdoorsmen to have Ladies Day event

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a free Ladies Day event at the club’s range on Saturday, July 13. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. that day and ends at 1 in the afternoon.

The event is for women looking for instruction in the use of firearms. The class focuses on firearm usage, firearm safety, and how much fun shooting sports can be. Girls and women ages 10 and up are welcome to come; however, young girls will need to be accompanied by a mother or grandmother. The club will be using .22-caliber rifles and pistols. Participants do not need to bring any equipment unless they have safety glasses or hearing protection, as everything is provided.

For those who have their own firearm and would like instruction on how to use it, instruction will take place after the session is over. Those who bring their own equipment should also bring their own ammunition.

Even if women have attended before, they may still attend this event again.

Pre-registration is currently taking place and space is limited. The club will take the first 10 women to register. Call 419.203.9105 to register or for more information on the event, which is sponsored by the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association and Friends of the NRA.