Knights, Lancers open ACME sectionals

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — ACME baseball sectional tournaments got underway on Friday, with Crestview falling to Delphos St. John’s and the Lincolnview/Delphos Jefferson halted by. Both games were at the Crestview Athletic Complex.

Delphos St. John’s 8 Crestview 7

The Blue Jays led 6-0 after two innings and held on to defeat Crestview 8-7 in the opening round of the ACME baseball sectional tournament.

The Knights fought back and plated four runs in the fourth, but Delphos St. John’s added a run in the fifth and one in the sixth. Crestview’s final three runs came in the seventh inning.

Kaden Short led the Knights with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Crestview will play Lincolnview or Delphos Jefferson at 1:15 this afternoon.

Lincolnview 2 Delphos Jefferson 2 (game suspended)

The Lancers and Wildcats were tied 2-2 in the fifth inning when Friday night’s game was suspended due to darkness.

The game will resume at 9:30 this morning.