Kenneth R. Miller

Kenneth R. Miller, 94, formerly of Van Wert, died Monday evening, July 1, 2019, at Country Inn Enhanced Living near Paulding.

He was born August 14, 1924, in Paulding County, the son of Russell and Anna (Wilcox) Miller, who both preceded him in death. On October 24, 1941, he married the former Marjorie Juanita Wortman, who died March 21, 2018.

Survivors include two daughters, Betty (Doug) Dunno of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Nancy Miller of Scott; a son, Larry (Deborah) Miller of Van Wert; one daughter-in-law, Marty Miller of Fort Wayne; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A son, Leland Miller; two brothers, Keith and Ralph Miller; and a sister, Alice Carpenter Wright, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Victory Church in Van Wert.

