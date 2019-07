Aqua Park sponsor

YMCA Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison thanked Foster Family Chiropractic in Van Wertfor its generous sponsorship of the Aqua Park and splash pad on July 2. Area residents can enjoy $3 admission Monday-Thursday all summer, thanks to the YMCA’s business sponsors. Shown with Morrison are Foster Family Chiropractic staff members Angie, Morgan, Payton, Mel, Kendra, and Kirstin. YMCA photo