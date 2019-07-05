Van Wert announces July brush pick-up

VW independent/submitted information

The City of Van Wert will have its next brush pick-up this coming Monday, July 8. City residents wanting to participate should have their brush next to the curb by 7 a.m. that day, but should keep brush away from poles, trees, and other obstructions.

City workers will not pick up limbs larger than 4 inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long, nor will they pick up brush left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors.

Also, brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.