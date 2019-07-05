Laudick new United Way campaign chair

VW independent/submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith announced Deb Laudick will be the campaign chair for 2019-20.

“Deb is going to be a great leader in this year’s campaign,” Smith said. “She has always given her time, money, and service to the Van Wert community.

Deb Laudick

“When I asked her if she would be the campaign chair she said what do I have to do?” Smith added. “I told her what was involved and she said ‘as long as I don’t have to get up in front of people and talk I am in’. That is how it is with Deb; she isn’t in it for her own recognition but in it to help others.”

Laudick developed her sense of giving back to the community while working at Laudick’s Jewelry. There was no request big or small that the Laudicks did not try to help out with donations or time. Laudick’s was honored at the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2015 Salute to Small Business by being chosen in the Retail Excellence category, which included established retail businesses that demonstrate sound business practices, excellence, and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

“Van Wert and the surrounding communities have supported us for over 65 years and we feel it is an honor to give back to our community and customers,” Laudick noted at the time.

Laudick was also a member of Van Wert Service Club and also serves and volunteers at Lifehouse Church, where she has been a member of the board for the past four years. She first joined the United Way Board of Trustees in 2016 and then the Executive Board in 2019. She has served on the Admissions & Review Committee, as well as being a member of the Day of Caring, Fiesta Fun Friday, Rivals United, Campaign, and Chip in for Change committees.

Laudick retired from Laudick’s Jewelry and has five children: Ben and Katie (Van Wert), Kristy (Seattle), Nathan (Denver), and Cameron (Chicago), 11 grandchildren, and six “grand-dogs”.

This year’s campaign theme is “Change for a Change.” United Way has a great group of people making donations now, but Smith said she would like to see that grow, with others donating their spare change.

“As you find it in your car, in your couch cushions, on the sidewalk, or in the dryer, think if we put this all together how we can make a difference,” Smith noted. “Sometimes all it takes is a little ‘spare change’ to lead to major changes.

Smith said there are so many organizations in Van Wert County that continue to support those in need, adding that she would like to help them continue to make a change for the better.

“United Way is a wonderful place to donate your ‘change’ where they can help make the money go further and change lives,” she said.