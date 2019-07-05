Van Wert’s ACME, Legion teams win

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s ACME baseball team and American Legion Post 178 enjoyed wins on Wednesday, with the ACME outscoring Delphos St. John’s and the Legion Team routing Troy Legion Post 43.

Van Wert 9 Delphos St. John’s 6

DELPHOS — Jacob Place had three hits and two RBIs, Hunter Bolenbaugh had a pair of hits and three RBIs, and Blaze Bolenbaugh finished with two hits and two RBIs in Van Wert’s 9-6 win at Stadium Park on Wednesday.

Place’s second inning two-RBI single to right field plated Blaze Bolenbaugh and Dierks Knoch and gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead. After the Blue Jays scored a run on a steal of home in the bottom of the inning, Van Wert answered with three runs in the third. An RBI single by Hunter Bolenbaugh allowed Turner Witten to score, then Blaze Bolenbaugh singled and drove in Ries Wise and Hunter Bolenbaugh, giving Van Wert a 5-1 advantage.

Delphos St. John’s scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, but Hunter Bolenbaugh’s fourth inning two-RBI single scored Ethan Rupert and Witten and Wise later scored on a sacrifice fly by Knoch.

Van Wert’s final run came in the seventh inning, when Rupert singled in Levi Eddins.

Van Wert (7-2-3) will begin ACME sectional play at 1 p.m. Saturday against Crestview or Delphos St. John’s at Crestview High School.

American Legion Post 178 10 Troy Legion Post 43 2

Post 178 broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the bottom of the third and went on to win 10-2 Wednesday at Smiley Park.

Three consecutive singles by Hayden Maples, Jon Lee and Parker Conrad scored Alex Schneider, Jayden Youtsey and Maples, then Lee scored on a fly ball by Nick Woods. Conrad crossed home plate for a 5-0 lead.

Post 178 tacked on two more runs in the fourth when Jalen McCracken scored on an error and Schneider scored on a grounder by Maples.

Post 43 scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but Post 178 added three runs in the seventh, with Conrad singling in Youtsey and Lee and Lee scoring on a fielder’s choice.

Conrad finished with two hits and a team high three RBIs, while Maples and Woods each had a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Woods pitched the first six innings and allowed just three hits while striking out six and walking four. Kolson Egnor pitched the remaining inning and allowed two hits.

Post 178 (6-10) will host the Pemberville Legion in a doubleheader beginning at noon on Saturday.