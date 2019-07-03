YWCA to host Human Trafficking event

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be hosting a Human Trafficking 101 event free to the public on Monday, July 15.

From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. that day, YWCA Victim Services Director Jamie Evans will define the different types of trafficking, how traffickers find their prey, and what demographics are the most vulnerable to would-be traffickers.

Evans will also discuss what trafficking might look like in Van Wert County.

“This event is a great way for those who are new to this issue to gain valuable information about trafficking, especially as it pertains to our region and the United States,” Evans said. “Most people picture a trafficker as someone who kidnaps their victims (but) this is far from the truth.

“(Traffickers) have very sophisticated ways they groom their victims and get them to comply,” Evans added. “Those who attend this event will get some basic information about human trafficking and, in turn, may become warriors in this fight.”

This event will be held in the basement of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, and a dessert smorgasbord will be served. Attendees should be ages 18 or older. Contact Julie Schaufelberger (julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org) or call the YWCA to reserve a spot for HT 101.