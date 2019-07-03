VWMS ‘School to Watch’ 15th straight year

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Education has again named Van Wert Middle School as an Ohio and National School to Watch. VWMS was one of only 17 Ohio middle schools to achieve this prestigious recognition and has earned this honor for the 15th straight year.

Van Wert Middle School Assistant Principal Darla Dunlap (left) and Anita Zuber, VWMS teacher and Leadership Team member, accept the Schools To Watch award on June 28. photo provided

“In order to prepare students to be lifelong learners ready for college, career, and citizenship, the National Forum seeks to make every middle-grade school academically excellent, responsive to the developmental needs and interests of young adolescents, and socially equitable,” the organization noted on its website.

The OSTW program identifies high-performing, middle grades schools that meet the expectations of the National Forum and have organizational structures in place to meet the needs of middle school students. Schools must complete an extensive application and reflection process. Selected schools are then visited by a team of trained evaluators who rate the school on the rubric and give specific feedback on ways the school can continue growing.

“Congratulations to staff and leadership for being re-designated as both an Ohio School to Watch and National School to Watch,” said Dan Stacy, ODE consultant. “Your school’s written application is strong evidence of the quality of your school.”

The team of three education professionals who visited VWMS included the following comments in their feedback:

“Van Wert Middle School is a high performing school that is concerned about maintaining high quality and success for all students. The staff and leadership are addressing their need to move student success to advanced levels and have a continued commitment to work together to provide a solid base for students to build their success in high school and beyond.”

“We are honored to be recognized by the Ohio Department of Education and the National Forum,” said VWMS Principal Mark Bagley. “Our entire staff works hard every day to meet the needs of every student we serve. It is always great when others recognize these efforts.”

Van Wert Middle School was formally recognized at the National School to Watch Conference in Washington, D.C., on June 28. Assistant Principal Darla Dunlap and teacher and Leadership Team member Anita Zuber accepted the award on behalf of the staff, students, and families of Van Wert Middle School.

During the conference, schools had the opportunity to learn from each other and share evidence-based practices. Van Wert Middle School also made a presentation at the conference, sharing the school’s journey to provide students extra time and help in reaching high expectations.

While at the conference, Dunlap and Zuber also met with U.S. Representative Bob Latta to discuss legislation that could support the work of middle schools in their quest to improve education for all students.

For more information, go to the National Forum’s website at https://www.middlegradesforum.org/schools-to-watch-states.