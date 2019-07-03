Big inning costs Post 178 in loss to Ottawa

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — Ottawa Fighting 63rd exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning and went on to defeat Van Wert American Legion Post 178 10-4 on Tuesday.

The loss dropped Post 178 to 5-10.

Brant Richardson scored on an RBI single by Derek Luersman to give Post 178 a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Another run was scored in the fifth when TJ Reynolds crossed home plate on a fielder’s choice.

Post 178’s final two runs came in the seventh when Jaden Youtsey scored on an error and Hayden Maples scored on a grounder by Jon Lee.

Youtsey finished with a team high three hits.

Post 178 is scheduled to host Troy Legion Post 43 at 7 p.m. tonight at Smiley Park.