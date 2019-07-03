6 people appear for hearings in CP Court

Six people appeared for criminal hearings this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, including an arraignment and two sentencings.

James Dunno, 34, of Paulding, pleaded not guilty one count of grand theft of a firearm, a felony of the third degree. An unsecured personal surety bond was set in the case and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 24.

Trent Lacy, 50, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control, including 60 days in jail, that began June 28, and an additional 90 days of jail of electronically monitored house arrest (EMHA), beginning August 26, with work release, on a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), a felony of the fourth degree. Lacy must also undergo an alcohol assessment and recommended treatment, and his driver’s license was suspended for five years, starting this past February 18. He was also fined $2,000.

Jake Byler, 56, of Decatur, Indiana, was given one year of probation on a charge of OVI, a misdemeanor of the first degree. As part of his probation, Byler must spend 20 days in jail, beginning July 6, but may elect to switch to EMHA for 36 days after spending 10 days in jail. He must also undergo an alcohol-substance abuse assessment and any recommended treatment and his driver’s license was suspended for two years, starting this past June 27. He was also fined $525.

Eric Shaffer, 43, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of forgery, a felony of the fifth degree. Two other similar charges were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. A presentence investigation was ordered and Judge Martin D. Burchfield scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. July 24.

Two people also appeared in court to waiver their constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Ashley Carr, 19, of Van Wert, and Jason Allen, 45, of Middle Point, both signed time waivers and requested more time to prepare their cases. Both requests were granted.

Carr will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. July 24, while Allen has a pretrial conference set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8.