1st Presbyterian to have VBS program

VW independent/submitted information

First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert will host its 2019 Vacation bible School titled “Into the Wild” July 15-18, from 5:30-8 p.m. each day.

Children ages 4 to those entering sixth grade will have their eyes opened to “wild encounters with Jesus” as they enjoy supper, story time, music, recreation, crafts, and learning about missions together.

To register, contact the First Presbyterian Church office at secretary@firstpresby.org or by calling 419.238.3670 between 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday.